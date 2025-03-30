Obituary: Felicia Alma Erickson

Felicia Alma Erickson was born on June 26th, 1928, in Great Falls, MT and passed away on March 26th, 2025, at 96 years old.

Felicia was raised in Hardy Creek, MT from 1928-1950 by her parents Benona Benedict and Mariah “Emma” (Benedict) Bull. She married the love of her life George Leonard Erickson on December 23, 1950, in Fort Benton, MT and spent an amazing 27 years together. She then resided in Tracy MT from 1950-2025.

Some of the many things she loved were cooking, sewing, gardening, and playing pinocle at the senior center.

Survived by her daughters; Lois (Richard) McBride, Linda (Austin) Guinan, and Laurie Erickson. Grandchildren; Cristin (Brandon) Henckel, Kyle (Janna) McBride, Nicole (Alex) Mihailescu and Matthew Erickson. Great-Grandchildren; Gabriel Macey, Riley Henckel, Makayla & Zoey McBride, Lilyanne & Liam Erickson, and Joseph Miller.

Proceeded in death by Her loving husband George Erickson and Grandson Ryan McBride.

Service details will be announced on a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.