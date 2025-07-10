Obituary: Russell Eugene Westlake

Russell Eugene Westlake was born in Bozeman, MT on February 27th, 1948, to Eugene and Audrey (Noyes) Westlake. Although he succumbed to pancreatic cancer at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT on July 5th, 2025, his sense of humor was present throughout his illness.

Russell was raised on the family farm north of Bozeman and attended Bozeman schools where he graduated from Bozeman High School in 1966. He was a 4-H member for 10 years and began his lifelong love of horses. He continued to serve as a 4-H leader for 20 years teaching the youth of Gallatin County. After high school he joined the MT National Guard serving six years playing saxophone in the guard band.

Russell married Sheryl Johnson of Great Falls, MT on September 7th, 1968. They raised their three children on the farm. He went on to own his own trucking company, raised and raced quarter horses, rode thousands of miles on horseback in the mountains near Bozeman hunting, fishing, camping, and serving on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Posse - a true Montana cowboy!

Russell and Sheryl spent 15 winters in Arizona where he traded in his cowboy hat for a bicycle helmet and rode endless miles biking in the Phoenix and Mesa area where he made many friends from all parts of the US and Canada.

Russell is survived by his wife Sheryl, his children Andrew (April) of Ormond Beach, FL; Jeremy (Janet) of Belgrade, MT; and Tara Trosper (Scott) of Kalispell, MT; his six grandchildren - Maxwell of Minneapolis, MN; Kaden and Cody of Belgrade, MT; Makenna of Helena, MT; Reanna and Maddie Trosper of Kalispell, MT; his sister Sylvia Osterman of Sidney, MT and his horse Kitty.

He was preceded in death by his infant son Nicholas and his parents.

