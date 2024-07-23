Obituary: Frances Funderburk

Frances Funderburk, better known as “Fran” to friends and family, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 20, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Great Falls, MT on March 15, 1937. Fran was raised on a farm on Fairfield Bench and was the fifth of six children. Her early education took place in a charming two-room schoolhouse north of Sun River, and she later attended Simms High School.

Fran dedicated much of her life to volunteer work and was well-known for her selfless contributions to Benefis Hospital. For approximately 40 years, she lovingly led the baby hat program, ensuring that every newborn left with a handmade crocheted/knitted hat. Every December, she also stitched baby-sized Christmas stockings for all the new babies, bringing joy to many families during the holiday season.

Her compassionate nature extended to her church community as well. At Big Sky Baptist Church, she was an active member of the Joy Group, where she participated in quilting numerous lap quilts for elderly individuals in wheelchairs. Each Christmas, these thoughtful creations were distributed to residents of three nursing homes, spreading warmth and cheer.

Fran’s passion for helping others was evident in her special annual project, where she dedicated her summers to making quilts for children in need. Her generous spirit touched countless lives and left a legacy of love and care.

