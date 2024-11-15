Obituary: Frank Louis Ball

Frank Louis Ball of Ulm, aged 83, passed away on November 13, 2024, in Great Falls, MT from natural causes. Frank was the first child born to John E. Ball and Lois M. (Weber) Ball on January 27, 1941, in Great Falls, MT. He attended schools in Great Falls graduating from Central High School with the class of 1959.

Frank married Joyce Haverlandt in October 1962, and from this marriage two sons were born – Eric in 1963 and Ron in 1964. They later divorced in 1974.

Frank was an avid team roper, winning a decent share of envelopes stuffed with cash and a saddle or two. One of his highlights from the early days was winning the 1974 Last Chance Stampede team roping event while heeling for his partner Bob Holstein. Frank enjoyed the company of a good horse and roped at his arena in Ulm on a regular basis into his late 60s. He met many good folks during the roping years.

Frank started his work life like many others during that time –the smelter. He worked at the smelter until 1964 when his father suggested that Frank buy his grandmother’s building in Ulm and reopen the Ulm Bar. Frank owned the Ulm Bar until he sold the license in 2007. Frank was also an outfitter at several different times, mostly hunting and fishing trips into the Bob. He worked a little construction as well, ending his working days at the Great Falls Gas Co.

Frank was a wildlife photographer for many years and enjoyed going out looking for something to shoot. He took many nice photos and really enjoyed sneaking up for that perfect shot. Frank took joy in a good story and spent many hours in his later years telling cowboy stories with his friend Billy Keaster.

He is survived by his sons, Eric and Ron; granddaughters, Bailey (Garrett) Barton and Susan (Kuskey) Sakaye; grandson, Travis Ball; great-grandsons, Lincoln and Bridger Barton; great-granddaughter, Nora Sakaye; sisters, Mardie (Scott) Bockman, Kathy Marmesh, Marian Menke, Pauline (Bob) Hollern, and Lois (Kerry) Petersen; brother, John (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Cat; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

