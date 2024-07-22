Obituary: Fred Albert Johnson

Fred Albert Johnson passed away on July 15, 2024, in Great Falls at the age of 84. He was born on March 7, 1940, in Great Falls to Ellen Tacke and Albert Johnson.

At the age of 16, he went to welding school through the Air National Guard and received his GED where he learned to be an Ironworker. If it was broken, he would fix it. When help was needed, he was there. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, welding artistic scenes, picture frames, and working on cars.

He was a husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. While having a tough outer shell, he was a secret softie with a big heart. He would titter, tut, and wave away the bad times, tell “fish tales,” magnifying the good times and B.S. to get himself out of humorously sticky situations.

He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, so by the time his great-grandchildren arrived, he had learned to love greatly, as well. While he was tougher on the boys, he spent a majority of his free time taking them on hunting and fishing adventures. The girls stayed at home baking with his beloved wife, Diana. For the girls, he had a soft spot and even after a heart was combed into a buffalo hide and a mountain goat beard was trimmed, his anger never lasted long.

He was a welding wizard, the fish he caught got bigger and bigger, and the love of his wife was undeniable. He lived a simple life but made a large impact, leaving this life better than he found it. May we move forward in this way, leaving it better than when we found it, in his honor.

