Obituary: Frederic "Fred" Joe Cadwell

Fredric Joe Cadwell, aged 87, passed away peacefully at his residence due to natural causes. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel located at 1410 13th Street S, Great Falls, Montana.

Fred was born in Auburn, Washington on July 16, 1938, to Freda (Vanderwagen) Cadwell and Charles Galatin Cadwell. He was one of five children. He spent his early childhood in Seattle, and the surrounding area until the family moved to Great Falls in 1949. He attended Great Falls High School until 1956 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp that same year. He proudly served honorably as a United States Marine from 1956 to 1959. Following his discharge, he returned to Great Falls to begin the next chapter of his life.

On July 3, 1959, he married Julia Miles, and they welcomed two daughters, Kelley and Lori. After their divorce in 1971, he met and married Olive Shaw, a marriage that lasted nine years. In 1984, he met Patricia McDonald. They married and welcomed a son, Charles, on July 18, 1988. They shared their life together until Patty passed away in 2019.

A dedicated tradesman and lifelong builder, he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 45, the Central Montana District of Carpenters Local 286, and the Mill & Smeltermen's Union Local 16, devoting the majority of his career to construction. He trained as a chef, delighting his friends and family with his exceptional culinary skills, and was particularly renowned for his potato salad recipe. In his later years, he worked as the sole maintenance technician for the local Taco Treat restaurants until his retirement. He possessed a passion for restoring and selling Ford Mustangs alongside his lifelong friend, John Cary, and was an active member of the Russell Country Ford & Mustang Club.

He was a proud member of the A.A fellowship for over 34 years, considering its members an extension of his family. He was a consummate conversationalist whose wisdom spanned countless subjects, delighting anyone with whom he had the pleasure of speaking with profound insights and stories from every corner of life. He loved to keep his mind sharp in his spare time, dedicating numerous hours to solving crossword puzzles, playing Solitaire, and watching Jeopardy.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Cadwell of Helena and Kelley (John) Egge of Black Eagle; son, Charles Cadwell of Great Falls; stepson Steven (Karen) Workman; his grandchildren, Adam (Tara) Egge of Idaho Falls and Austin Egge of Stevensville, a great-grandchild, Abel Egge of Post Falls, his step grandchildren, Ashley Blank of Great Falls, Kelsey McGee of Boulder, Joshua Workman of Idaho, Samantha Workman of Great Falls, his sister Karen Burch Townsend of Washougal; and brother, Stephen (Pam) Burch of Ocean Park.

