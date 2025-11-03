Obituary: Garry F. Guidotti

Garry F. Guidotti, aged 84, passed on October 29, 2025. He was born on May 12, 1941, to Joseph Guidotti and Genevieve Remsh Guidotti. He grew up in Black Eagle across the street from Borrie’s. He attended Collins School and later graduated from Central Catholic High School.

In 1961, he married Vicki Messman. They had two children, Melane’ Guidotti and Tony Guidotti. Garry worked at the ACM while taking classes at the College of Great Falls. In 1967, the family moved to Burien, Washington where Garry took a job at Boeing as an electrician. The family returned to Black Eagle in 1970, and Garry went to work at Glacier State Electric. Garry and Vicki divorced in 1972.

Garry obtained his Master Electrician’s license and started his own company, SC Electric, which he ran for 30 years.

Garry married Trudi Fairchild in 1978, and they built a home on Windsor Lane. He and Trudi’s son Sean spent many enjoyable hours working on their Camaros. When he wasn’t wiring houses or working on cars, he enjoyed golfing (receiving several trophies), water skiing, fishing and hunting with Tony and Sean and often with his brothers. Both Tony and Sean helped with SC Electric and learned the trade. Garry was a devout Catholic and took pride in attending mass as often as he could, first at Blessed Sacrament in Black Eagle and then St. Luke’s, St. Ann’s and Our lady of Lourdes. Trudi and Garry divorced in 2002.

Garry had a big circle of friends that he’d often meet for coffee. He was known for driving his golf cart from the south side to Burger King to swap tales and brag about his golf game. As much as he pretended to dislike cats, he always had room in his budget for cat food and his favorite dogs, were his German Shepherds, Killer and Cally.

Garry is survived by his children, Melane’ Guidotti, Tony (LeeAnn) Guidotti and Sean (Amy) Fairchild; grandchildren, Jake and Ali Rysted, Carson and Willa Guidotti, Ashton and Avery Fairchild; sister, Drena Redcliffe; and brother, Joe Guidotti. Garry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Guidotti.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Eastview at Benefis. No services are planned.

