Obituary: Gary Chandler Walrack

Gary Chandler Walrack passed away at the age of 77 on March 4th, 2024. Born on November 1st, 1946 to Chandler and Ruth Walrack in Great Falls, Montana.

He developed a passion for sales and, as a young man, sold everything from pots and pans to motorcycles and jet-skis. Later in life, he established Chandler Communications and used his skills to develop relationships between the public and private sectors, building programs that benefited disabled and elderly individuals throughout Montana without public funding. Following his retirement from Chandler Communications, he formed Intellect Telecommunications Corporation.

In his personal life, Gary was an avid world traveler who ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, watched Formula One races in Monaco, and enjoyed holidays in France, Hawaii and Thailand. Gary once led the Northern Montana Film Commission, which promoted northern Montana filming locations to the film industry at the Cannes Film Festival in France and the Hollywood Expo. However, he found his true joy over the years in supporting the non-profits that meant the most to him, including the United Way, Special Olympics, Flathead Industries, and wildlife refuges.

Gary is survived by his esteemed brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Kay Walrack, who stood by his side through thick and thin. He also leaves behind children Corey Newbill, Chris (Melissa) Lenahan, and Kelsey (Sean) Gummer, grandchildren Steele Lenahan, Callahan Gummer, and Vivianna Gummer, nephews Perry, Kent Kenny, Ron, Scott, and nieces Cindy, Dori, Christy and Linda, twelve great nieces and nephews, and ten great-great nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.