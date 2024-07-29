Obituary: Gary Gray

Gary Evan Gray, 79, of Belt passed away on July 24, 2024. Born in Great Falls to Evan and Bertha (Warila) Gray, Gary lived nearly all his life in Belt and was a 4th generation native.

He received his education at Belt Valley High School and the University of Montana in Missoula. He married his high school sweetheart, Candice (Candy) Charlson in Missoula, where their only daughter Sherry Beth was born.

After moving back to Belt, Gary started a 33-year career with Burns International Security Services and held various management positions with the company. After Burns was purchased by Securitas Security Services he continued as a branch manager until his retirement in 2007. After Candy retired, they became snowbirds and enjoyed many winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona until Candy’s passing in 2018.

Gary was a lifelong volunteer, serving as chief of the Belt Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years. He also served as an officer in the State Volunteer Fireman’s Association serving as State President of the association in 1979-1980. He was also one of the founders of the Belt ambulance and EMS service which still serves the area.

Gary and Candy were volunteers in the preservation and renovation of the historic Belt theater building, which after 20 years of effort, was finally completed in 2018 as the Belt Performing Arts Center. He retired from that board in 2019 after serving as President for 13 years.

A lifelong history buff, Gary joined the Belt History Museum after his retirement in 2007 and served as a summer docent until his passing.

He is survived by his daughter Sherry (Kelly) Coffin of Bozeman; 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Elisa, Josiah; and brothers, Glen of Kalispell and Dennis of Great Falls.

