Obituary: Gary Keith Knudson

Gary Keith Knudson, aged 89, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on March 2, 2026, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Born and raised on the family farm, Trails End Ranch, on the North Bench of Highwood, Gary grew up surrounded by the love of his parents, Roy and Leone “Toni” Knudson, and his siblings. He cherished farm life—helping with the garden, pigs, and horses—and developed a deep affection for animals. As his brother Ken recalled, Gary rescued countless critters over the years, including two abandoned golden eagle eggs that hatched and lived on the farm for many years. Those eagles would soar to the main road and follow the family down to the ranch house, a sight that captured his lifelong wonder for the natural world.

Gary attended Highwood Public Schools and later Montana State University. He became a journeyman pipefitter, joining the union and traveling across Montana and the United States to work at various facilities. When his father, Roy, fell ill, Gary returned home to take over the family farm, balancing hard work on the land with pipefitting jobs during slower seasons. Always on the move, he provided tirelessly for his family through dedication and grit.

In 2007, Gary and his beloved wife, Sharon, moved to Idaho to support their daughter, Stacey and son-in-law, Kris. There, he delighted in time with his grandchildren—cheering on Spencer and Mackenzie at school events, baseball, and softball games. Never one to sit idle, he helped Kris unload grain trucks at Miller Coors Elevators during harvest, stayed active in the Lions Club, and proudly placed American flags throughout Twin Falls for holidays. When the family relocated back to Great Falls, Gary and Sharon followed, thrilled to reunite with loved ones. He especially enjoyed trips to Helena to watch his other grandkids, Katie in church programs and Jonas performing drum recitals.

Gary’s defining trait was selflessness. Even into his 80s, he was the first to mow lawns, shovel walks, help with moves, or fix whatever needed repairing—for family, friends, or neighbors. He played key roles in community projects, including establishing the Highwood water system for surrounding farms and relocating the town hall to a stronger foundation. Known for his ingenuity, Gary was always tinkering, building lighted metal Christmas yard ornaments, and creating unforgettable 4th of July fireworks displays. He loved the outdoors—hunting, camping, and especially fishing for trout in Highwood Creek or on family trips to Hell Creek and Fort Peck.

Gary was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Sharon Knudson (June 23, 2025); his parents, Roy and Leone Knudson; and his sisters, Kay (Katie) Duvall and Margette (Peggy) Booth.

He is survived by his brothers, Ken (Phyllis) Knudson of Las Vegas, Nevada and Russ (Diana) Knudson of Great Falls, Montana; his children, Stacey (Kris) Smelser of Great Falls and Jay (Yuka) Knudson of Helena, Montana; his grandchildren, Spencer (Hannah) Smelser of Belgrade, Montana, Mackenzie Smelser of Bozeman, Montana, Katie Knudson, and Jonas Knudson of Helena; and many extended family members and friends.

Gary was dearly loved and will be remembered as a generous, hardworking man whose life reflected quiet strength, kindness, and joy in serving others. Though stories of his warmth and humor are too many to list here, we invite you to recall your own memories of him and celebrate the beautiful soul he was. He now joins his loved ones in the Kingdom of Heaven. All glory to Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. Dad, we miss you deeply and look forward to the day we meet again.

A celebration of Gary and Sharon’s lives—with food and drinks—will be held on April 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at the SideTrack Lounge, 3653 Ninth Ave N, Great Falls, Montana. All are welcome to share stories and remember them together.

