Obituary: Sharon Lee (Snodgrass) Knudson

Sharon Lee (Snodgrass) Knudson, 84, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, just one day shy of her 58th wedding anniversary. After a courageous six-month battle with cancer, she leaves behind a legacy of love, community, and cherished memories.

Born on January 26, 1941, in Forsyth, Montana, to Byron Leslie and Mary Alice Beatty-Snodgrass, Sharon was the second youngest of 11 siblings. Raised in Ashland, she graduated from Rosebud High School in 1959 before moving to Great Falls, where she built lifelong friendships while working at First National Bank.

On June 24, 1967, Sharon married Gary Knudson of Highwood, beginning a devoted partnership that spanned nearly six decades. In 1974, they settled in Highwood, where Sharon became a licensed beautician, opening a salon in the basement of their home. For over 30 years, she styled hair and shared countless conversations, forming deep bonds with her clients. As the steadfast heart of her family, Sharon managed the household while Gary traveled across the country for work in the pipe trades industry.

Sharon’s impact extended far beyond her home. She was a pillar of the Highwood community, helping to organize picnics, dances, and women’s club events with enthusiasm. Her culinary talents were legendary—her kitchen was a haven of warmth, where she crafted unforgettable meals and her famous Christmas goodies, especially her beloved caramels, delighted family and friends alike. She shared her gift for cooking as a school cook at Highwood School until 2007.

In 2007, Sharon and Gary moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, to be closer to their grandchildren, Spencer and Mackenzie, whose sports events she cheered on with pride. She continued her work as a cook at Oregon Trail School before returning to Great Falls in 2017. Sharon’s zest for life shone through in her hobbies—she was an avid bowler, competing in leagues and tournaments, and enjoyed community concerts, volunteering at the Salvation Army, and playing online games with friends and family nationwide. Above all, she treasured time with her grandchildren, filling their visits with board games, laughter, and joy.

Sharon is survived by her beloved husband, Gary, 89; daughter, Stacey (Kris) Smelser of Great Falls; son, Jay (Yuka) Knudson of Helena; and four grandchildren, Spencer (Hannah) Smelser and Mackenzie Smelser of Bozeman, and Katie and Jonas Knudson of Helena. She is also survived by her brother, Ralph (Mary) Snodgrass of Billings and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dicky, Jim, Albert, Helen, Phyllis Watters, Audrey Bjerke, Ilo Maak, Thaida Batey, and Leslie Morin.

Per Sharon’s wishes, no memorial service will be held. She will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Ashland, Montana, at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.