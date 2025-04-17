Obituary: Gary Lundeen

Gary Lundeen passed away on April 15, 2025. “Go have fun.” “Don't worry about me.” That's the last thing he said to me, his only child.

Anybody who interacted with Gary, even if it was briefly, always felt compelled to tell me how funny he was. He was voted most likely to become an entertainer his senior year of high school, and it was always clear why.

Although, he took a different path in life and joined the U.S. Air Force instead. That landed him at Malstrom AFB where he retired after 20 years of service. He spent another 20 years as the Sam's Club maintenance man where he enjoyed not having to answer to anyone. That's how he put it.

Gary had a vice for gambling and a drink. He was trying to have a good time. Otherwise, he was devoted to his grandchildren. Some referred to him as Grandma Gary.

Gary didn't care about material things, fancy cars, or women. All he cared about was taking his grandkids out to lunch, buying them too many toys, and having more snacks than they could possibly eat shoved in the cabinet.

Not every girl is lucky enough to have a dad like Gary.

The family dog, Schatzi, died 5 months prior to Gary. My dad always said if you get a dog, get a beagle. So that is what I did. Once I got her, he said, "How about the name Schatzi? It's German for sweetheart." Grandpa was in fact her best friend, and I hope that she came to greet him in his passing.

At the end of the day, my dad was someone who showed me George Carlin at 8 years old. He was the dad who took me to get a donut at 8:00 p.m. and told me not to tell my mom. He was the dad who always made sure I had wine and roses on Valentine’s Day. He was the dad who taught me poker before I knew division. He was the dad who would make me watch every history documentary but then also try and convince me Bigfoot was real. He was the dad who told me to go have fun.

In true Vikings fan fashion, he left the world before they ever won a Super Bowl. If they ever get it together, think of Gary when they get there and have fun.

Gary is survived by his ex-wife, Linda “Hartnett” Lundeen; daughters, Amanda Kathleen Margaret Lundeen; and grandchildren, Marian “Kye” Eve Coles and Evan Adam Coles.

