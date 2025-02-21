Obituary: Gary Smoke

Smoke went home to his Heavenly Father on February 17, 2025 after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Gary was born on September 9, 1947 in Arlington, Washington to Harley and Evelyn Smoke.

Shortly after high school graduation, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom AFB. A few years after completing his tour of service, he used his innate skills and talent as a glazer to become a master craftsman.

Gary enjoyed everything from fast cars, riding horses, and riding motorcycles with his wife, Weezy. He was also an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt all types of game, including deer, elk, moose and more. He also loved to fish, whether it was the seas of Alaska or fly-fishing the local rivers.

Sports were also an integral part of his life from participating in basketball and bowling to watching many other sports, especially football.

He continues to live through Weezy, his wife of 40 years, his sisters Carol Whittall and Patti Close, and his five children – Robert, Kim, Mike, Dan, and Jim – as well as 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous friends, and other relatives.

Gary’s Memorial Service will take place on March 6, 2025, at 11 am at Victory Church located at 3001 13th Street South.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.