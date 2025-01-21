Obituary: Gary Stuart

In loving memory of Gary Stuart. On the windy evening of December 18, 2024, Gary Stuart tragically passed away after being struck by a passing motorist while crossing the street near his home. Despite receiving medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Gary was born in Havre, Montana, on November 21, 1947. He eventually settled in Great Falls, where he met the love of his life, Linda.

A man blessed with a true musical gift, Gary always carried a song in his heart. His beautiful voice graced many church choirs across Great Falls, and he found immense joy in sharing his love of music with others.

Beyond his passion for music, Gary was an avid sports fan who loved attending local sporting events. He especially enjoyed cheering on high school teams and the Great Falls Voyagers, always offering enthusiastic support from the stands.

On January 9, 2025, family and friends gathered at First United Methodist Church in Great Falls to celebrate Gary’s life and legacy, honoring the warmth, kindness, and musical spirit he brought into their lives.

Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through the songs he shared and the love he spread.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda of Great Falls, Montana; and his cousin, Gary Stuart of Hawaii.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the compassionate medical staff at Benefis Hospitals; Pastor Ron Sunwall and family; Rev. Dawn Skerritt; Donna and John Dawsey; Frank Valencia; Carmen Millet; Shyla Patera; the staff at Eagles Manor; and the many others who supported Gary throughout his life.

