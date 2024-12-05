Obituary: Gary Wayne Grefsrud

Gary was born February 26, 1938 in Great Falls, MT and passed away November 30, 2024 in Great Falls, MT.

Gary graduated from Great Falls High School in 1956. He graduated from Montana State College with a Masters Degree in Mathematics in 1962. After graduation from college, Gary served three years in the Army.

Following his military service, Gary returned to Montana State College and earned a PHD in Mathematics. Gary then went to Fort Lewis College in Deerango, Colorado. He was a professor of Mathematics teacher here and retired from Fort Lewis in May 1999.

Retirement brought Gary back to Montana. He enjoyed fishing and golf. He was a member of the Great Falls Bridge Club and a volunteer of FISH.

Gary is survived by his wife, Alberta; his stepson, Anthony Ludeman; his daughter, Pamela Watkins (Robert); and his granddaughter, Astrid Watkins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.