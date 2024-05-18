Obituary: Gavin Richard McCoy

Gavin Richard McCoy was born on December 20, 1997, and passed away on May 4, 2024.

Gavin Richard McCoy was many things. Among that long list what first comes to mind is brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He always had an open heart an open ear to vent to and a shoulder to cry on.

He was always ready to throw down on some Super Smash Bros or get dusted in Mario Kart. Surely some of his greatest memories included his family and friends playing video games.

Family gatherings, camping and especially gaming sessions will never be the same without him. Unfortunately, due to causes that are still to be determined he was taken from us far too soon.

He is survived by his parents, Jessica Swan and Clinton McCoy; siblings, Taylor McCoy and Corbin McCoy, and many other loved ones who are pained to see him gone so soon.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.