Obituary: Gene Marie Place

Gene Marie Harrison Place, 93, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Gene was born in Port Townsend, Washington on November 3, 1930, to Einar and Evalyn (Benson) Harrison. She attended grade school and high school in Columbus, Absarokee, and Nye, Montana.

She met and married Robert “Bob” Place, the love of her life. Together they had six children. She was the best homemaker and mom the world had ever seen.

She liked baking, riding her horse Nancy, yodeling, babysitting all of her grandkids, and praying for every single one of us. Family and her Lord and Savior were the best things in her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry Bachman, Pamela (Darcy) Edwards, Gail (Jim) Swensgard, and Julie (Mike) Green; sons, Randy and Matthew (Bobbi) Place; sister, Toni Cullum; 13 grandchildren, Katie, Cory, Justin, Jesse, Buck, Lacy, Melissa, Makenzie, Joel, Josh, Jennifer, Zachary, and Autumn; 25 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.