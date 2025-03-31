Obituary: Gene Shumaker

Long-time Great Falls resident and business owner Gene Shumaker passed away peacefully on March 25, 2025, at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. A life-long Montanan, Gene was born on May 12, 1936, in Glasgow. He grew up on a cattle ranch in Ismay, with his parents Charles Edwin Shumaker and Merle Rosalie Goodrich (Shumaker), brother Jerry Duane Shumaker, and sister Patricia Leigh (Shumaker) Holtz. Gene graduated from Ismay High School in 1954, where in those early years he learned to fly a small airplane, played basketball and practiced his thespian skills. Following his high school graduation, Gene embarked on a storied career in business.

Gene had a tremendous work ethic, which stayed with him throughout his life. In business, Gene started out by working on the pipeline and cobbling together enough to purchase a green GMC dump truck. Gene and his dump truck arrived in Great Falls from Ismay in 1961. Following the Cuban Missile Crisis, he put his dump truck to work on Montana’s missile roads, in addition to hauling any and everything from gravel to (unpleasantly for those seeing him after work) livestock manure.

Gene continued to invest in his business and equipment, developed deep expertise in environmental clean-up, mine reclamation, road and other major construction projects, and he founded and led Shumaker Trucking & Excavating for decades, which continues to operate and bear his surname to this day. He also was co-owner for a time of another long-standing Great Falls business, Steel Etc, and later founded Big Sky Steel & Salvage located in Billings.

Blessed with a curious and adventurous mind, Gene lived a remarkable life. He traveled extensively, both nationally and internationally. Gene loved hosting family and friends for the holidays and other special occasions. Gene generously gave his time, knowledge, and resources to help family, friends, and community, including the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Cascade County.

With a twinkle in his eye, Gene would enthusiastically join you for an adventure, a drink, or a game. He enjoyed skiing, boating, snorkeling, and he retained a passion for flying, continuing to take a powered-parachute up into his later years. The Great Falls community and Gene’s family have lost a treasured member. He will be deeply missed.

Gene was a central pillar to a large and loving family. He is father to three children, Rebecca Jean Workman (of Great Falls), Duane Patrick Shumaker (of Great Falls), and Ivan Langdon Shumaker (of Santa Fe, New Mexico). Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia and brother-in-law Don Francis Holtz (of Meeteetse, Wyoming), among many other loved ones.

In addition to his three children, Gene is survived by his wife, Kathy Dianne Shumaker, his brother Jerry and sister-in-law Dianne Lynn Shumaker (of Billings), his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and too many other loving family members than can practically be listed in an obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Cascade County.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.