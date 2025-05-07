Obituary: Geoffrey Dale Harcourt

Geoffrey Dale Harcourt, 57, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Geoff was born June 27, 1967, in Great Falls, Montana to Michael and Joyce (Woods) Harcourt.

The family moved to Dutton where Geoff graduated from Dutton High School. He attended college at MSU in Bozeman where he earned his degree in engineering. He was a construction engineer for 30 years.

During his career he traveled all over the country building bridges and roads.

He loved music and was able to attend many concerts in his lifetime. He enjoyed playing rounds of golf in his spare time and collected sports memorabilia.

Geoff is survived by his daughters, Mikayla, Ciara, and Jaclynn; brothers, Bernard of La Mesa, CA and Brian of Great Falls; and mother, Joyce. He was preceded in death by his father.

