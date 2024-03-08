Obituary: George Carl Northcutt

It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness to announce that George Carl Northcutt, Jr., 76, suddenly passed away on March 6, 2024, from natural causes related to medical complication. George was born on November 13, 1947, in San Antionio, TX, to Littleton Annette and George Northcutt. He was the oldest of four children. Although George was born with Cerebral Palsy, he was very successful in his life. George was an optimist by nature, and despite his physical setbacks, he never once gave up, but instead had a strong internal drive to push forward to new faced with full dignity, respect and pride.

George’s father was a career officer in the U.S. Air Force and George had the opportunity to live in many parts of the country and even in Naples, Italy. When his father retired and the family settled down in Universal City, TX, George graduated from high school and started a long career working with various non-profit companies that focused on employing people with disabilities and advocating for them. He spent many years working at the Lighthouse for the Blind in San Antonio, Texas, and he was proud of the work her did there.

In 1988, George moved from Universal City to Great Falls, Montana, with his mother and younger brother Christopher, so they could be closer to his sister, Nanc Kerkes, his brother-in-law, Randy Kerkes, and their children. After the move, George picked up where he left off in Texas and started working at the Great Falls Public Library, and he again actively engaged in various local and state civic organizations supporting people with disabilities.

George never married and had no children, but the way he treated his nephews, and their children would make one think they were his children. He was always gentle and kind, and very grateful for the help others gave him.

George was survived by his younger brother, Jim Northcutt, of Roswell, NM; sister-in-law, Marion Savoie- Northcutt of Roswell; brother-in-law, Randall Kerkes, of Tracy, MT; nephews, Brandon Kerkes and Hunter Kerkes, of Tracy, and Joe of Belt, MT, Joshua and Jeffrey Northcutt of Portland, OR. He is also survived by his nephew’s wives and their children.

