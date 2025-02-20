Obituary: George Gerasimou

George Gerasimou was born December 11, 1933 on the small Greek island of Nissyros. He attended school under the rule of Italian occupation learning his primary lessons in Italian.

At 18, with his close friend Jack, he struck out for the US on a cargo ship arriving several weeks later at Ellis Island.

His determination to fulfill the American dream led him to enroll at Polytechnic Institute of New York becoming an electrical engineer.

He met his beloved, and now departed, wife while in New York before serving two years in the US armed forces.

His consulting business resulted in several moves with his wife and 3 children but he settled in Great Falls 25 years ago.

Although he was an only child, he has a loving and caring extended family in the Greek island whom he visited every summer for the past 40 years.

He returned to the Lord on January 19, 2025.

