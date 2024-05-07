Obituary: George Joseph Konesky Jr.

George Joseph Konesky, Jr. of Sand Coulee, MT was born to George Sr and Agnes Kohut Konesky on August 24, 1944, in Great Falls, MT. He passed peacefully of natural causes at his home on May 3, 2024.

George attended grade school in Sand Coulee and graduated from Centerville High School in 1962. He met his future wife, Diane McDermott while playing cards with her brothers. On April 8, 1965, George and Diane were married in Coeur d'Alene, ID. After 59 years of marriage, George was still her hero and her rock.

One of Goerge’s first jobs was working for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company in Great Falls. In 1972, he entered his career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. He attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Bozeman. George received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award. He enjoyed working with his K-9 partner, Rommel until his retirement from full-time service in 1996. George continued to work part-time as a security guard.

George and Diane had three children together, Joe, Ron, and Sandy. They shared an adventurous life with their family. George loved all things outdoors, but his favorite passion was hunting and fishing. Many miles were traveled on motorcycles into the Tenderfoot and Logging Creek fishing and camping, as well as hunting in the Little Belt Mountains and packing into the Scapegoat and Bob Marshall Wilderness on horses and mules.

George is survived by his wife Diane Konesky; children, Joseph (Joyce) Konesky, Ronald (Barb) Konesky, and Sandra Botz; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one more scheduled to arrive in August; sisters, Georgia Dolin, and Karen (Michael) Sedlock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthoney (Sally) McDermott and Vern (Rena) McDermott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

