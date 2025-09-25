Obituary: George Oliver Stache

George Oliver Stache passed away peacefully at his home in Great Falls, MT, on September 13, 2025, at the age of 87.

Born in Fort Benton, MT, on December 16, 1937, to Salvatore and Aagot (Ronning) Stashi, George grew up surrounded by family and Montana’s wide-open landscapes.

Though he was lovingly called “Ole” by family and friends (a nickname he never quite embraced) it stayed with him throughout his life.

George met the love of his life, Ida Becker, in Fort Benton, and the two shared many years of marriage until Ida’s passing earlier this year.

A hardworking and humble man, George built his career with the Great Northern Railroad, retiring as a lineman. Outside of work, he found joy in life’s simple pleasures, including the occasional fishing trip and time spent with those he loved.

George is survived by his sister, Marsha Gibson, along with many nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Ida, and all ten of his brothers.

