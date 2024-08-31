Obituary: George Steven Ortez

Tez here, I passed on February 23, 2023, from a GI aneurism. Better late than never to inform you. To honor you, my family and friends, a celebration of “our lives” will take place at the Black Eagle Community Center, Sunday, September 15 at 1 PM. Let’s have a toast to “us”- we shared many great times. I will be attending in spirit – I’m not missing a good party.

Looking back on my yesterdays- Regrets, I had few. I did what I wanted to do. Lived it, loved it, been there, done that. I’ve seen it, I’ve been it, I came, I saw, I conquered. I did it my way. It’s been a wild ride. Wahoo!

My motto: Experience all that life has to offer. It’s better to burn out than to fade away. Hasta que nes volvamos a ver, adiaos (until we meet again, goodbye). That’s all folks. The end.



In addition to Steve’s own obituary, the family has written their own: George Steven Ortez was born September 9, 1949, in Culver City LA, California. The family lived in California until 1962, moving to Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from CMR in 1967. From there, he went on to get an Electronics degree from MSU Northern, Havre.

His family enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting together. Which included a yearly gathering of relatives, cousins and friends that would head to Swan Lake. Steve’s travels took him through out the Northwest and Southwest, Canada, to Mexico. His mode of transportation was a 1929 Nash, 1955-1958 Chevy pickup, topper camper, motorcycles, skateboard, hitchhiking and by train. He rode the rails as a stow-away Hobo. His buddies and he even made it to Hawaii. Living on the beaches, working on fishing boats, singing sea shanties, surfing- “hanging ten”.

Montana ran through his veins, as an avid outdoorsman, he loved it all. His many adventures included sharing time with friends AKA “The Motley Crew”. They all being well versed in the jargon of BS, telling tall tales. Along with this, came good humor bantering always resulting in much laughter. He cherished every moment. His constant companions were his dogs having IV Brittney Spaniels all named George.

Steve worked at the ACM Smelter, Shakee’s Pizza, State Highway Department and various construction companies. He retired from Sletten and accumulated 50 years as a member of the Laborers Union.

Survivors include, sister, Tina (John) Ball; Niece, Jamie Lee Ball; niece, Zaylee M. Hofland and Jamie Lee Ball; brother, Kelly (Kayla) Ortez; nephew, Zachary Lee Ortez; ex-wives Charlotte Feller Bell (her children, Kim and Ron Bell), Terri Holm (her children Jeff and Danny Holm).

