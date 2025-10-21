Obituary: Gerald "Jer" Patrick McDonald

Gerald "Jer" Patrick McDonald, a longtime Great Falls, Montana resident, passed away on January 11, 2025, at the age of 64 from heart complications. He was born on December 24, 1960, in Butte, Montana to Don and Fran McDonald.

Jer dedicated his life to service and family. He proudly served his country, beginning with the Navy in June 1979, followed by the Navy Reserves until 1991. He continued his military career with the Air National Guard and Active Reserves, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2022. In his civilian life, Jer worked as a carpenter for Jovick Construction in Butte, a master electrician with McDonald Electric, and McD’s in Great Falls. He continued his electrical career working for the state at the Montana Air National Guard and later served as a Fire Suppression System Inspector.

He was a very proud father and appreciated his sons’ accomplishments in business and life. Being a grandfather was a special joy. He had a kind heart and would help others in need. Jer was a master craftsman and shared his talents with his sons and others. The beautiful home that he built for his family demonstrates his many abilities. Many knew Jer for his great sense of humor and quick wit. His laughter was contagious. He will be greatly missed.

Jer is lovingly remembered by his sons, Gerald Patrick II “JP” (Madison), Matthew (Britney) and Therese Pezdark McDonald; mother, Fran Jovick (Ray); stepmother, MaRhae McDonald; siblings, Tom (Mark), Joe (Fonda) Jovick , Julie Jovick, Jed (Markay) Demeule and sister–in-law, Lori McDonald; grandchildren, Gerald Patrick III (Bear), River John, Matthew Dean, and Ryker James; aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, including Deborah Nieding, Christina Sceva, Jim Marquis, Barry Cochran, John Bodart, the Mortag family, and Jim Summers.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Mitchell; brother, Dan; sister, Jennifer Demeule; his father, Don; stepfather, Frank (Biggs) Jovick; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. October 25, 2025. A reception will follow at the VFW Post 1087, 4123 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.