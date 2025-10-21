Obituary: Kris R. Ingenthron

Kris R. Ingenthron, 63, of Fairfield, MT, passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT, on October 17, 2025. Kris was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1961, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Richard (Dick) and Joan Ingenthron (deceased). He grew up in Gillett and Wautoma, Wisconsin, graduating from Wautoma High School in 1980. He attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) for two years, graduating with an associate degree in model building.

He worked as a groundman at a rural electric cooperative during the summers and later chose to continue with a journeyman lineman career in the rural electric cooperative world. Kris moved to Havre, MT, and began working for Red Rock Line Construction. Later, he earned his journeyman certificate while working at Sun River Electric in Fairfield, MT. He then moved to Oconto Falls, WI, where he served as Line Superintendent, later becoming the Operations Manager at Oconto Electric Cooperative (OEC). While at OEC, he attended the NRECA Management Internship Program in Lincoln, Nebraska, and served as Interim Manager there. From there, he went on to Glencoe, MN, and served as Manager/CEO at McLeod Cooperative Power Association. He retired as Manager/CEO of Marias River Electric in Shelby, MT, in 2023.

Kris was truly devoted to the cooperative members, cooperative principles, and the employees he mentored along the way.

Kris was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and was proud to be one of the lucky ones to own a share of the team. His last game at Lambeau Field was spent in the company of his sons, a memory they will hold near and dear.

He loved fishing in his boat, but even better was a traditional Wisconsin fish fry, and of course, a good Old Fashioned. He enjoyed woodworking and “putzing” in his garage.

Kris met Collette LeFebvre in December 1990, and as they say, the rest was history. They were married on May 16, 1992, in Fairfield, MT, at Grace Lutheran Church. He took to the role of fatherhood immediately, accepting Collette’s son Jared as his own. Their son Tucker was born on August 18, 1993, completing their family. He loved being “Grandpa Kris” or “Grampy” to his grandchildren.

We can never truly be prepared for the loss of our loved ones. Those who will be missing him the most are his wife, Collette; sons Jared Alfson and Tucker Ingenthron, both of Wisconsin; grandchildren Jack, Abby, and Emma Alfson, and Penelope Ingenthron; brother- and sister-in-law Jason and Amber Dahl of Fairfield, MT; and two special nephews and godsons, Colton and Conley Dahl. Also missing him is his best buddy, his dog Griffin.

Per Kris’s wishes, no service will be held. If so inclined, memorials may be made to Bright Eyes Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1498, Choteau, MT 59422, or to Benefis Peace Hospice, Angel Fund, P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59406. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 22, Fairfield, MT 59436.

A very special thank-you to the staff and volunteers at Benefis Peace Hospice for the compassionate care given to Kris and our family.

