Obituary: Patricia "Pat" J. Swartz

Patricia “Pat” J. Swartz, aged 86, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2025. She was born on March 18, 1939, to Kenneth and Leona Nisbet.

Over the years, Pat held many jobs, with her last two being at Buttrey Food and Drug and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) regional office in Great Falls. Both Pat and her sister, Nancy, lived with multiple sclerosis for many years, which made her work at the MSAA especially meaningful. She took great pride in helping others living with MS, understanding their challenges firsthand, and dedicating herself to making their lives better.

Pat organized the annual MS quilt fundraiser, ensuring beautiful, handmade quilts were donated each year to raise money for the association. She also helped plan the yearly MS picnic for clients and their families — events that her family attended and cherished. Pat often spent many Fridays visiting MS patients in local nursing homes, reading to them or simply spending time listening and talking with them. She believed deeply in making sure no one felt forgotten or alone.

Pat had a deep love for quilting, often making baby quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cozy fleece patchwork quilts for the family cabin — all of which became treasured keepsakes (and friendly competition over who got to sleep with them). She rarely missed a school event or sporting game and loved cheering on her grandkids and great-grandkids, whether close to home or at out-of-town tournaments.

Her favorite place on earth was her cabin on the Dearborn River. There, she taught herself to fish while spending many weekends at the cabin with her Uncle Jimmy and Aunt MaryAnn, becoming an avid fisherwoman known for fearlessly crossing the river as if it were nothing. She loved teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to fish — even if they ended up splashing and playing more than casting.

Many family memories were made at the cabin, playing endless games of Rummikub, cooking meals together, watching movies, and enjoying visits from Jocko and Deb on the weekends. Pat’s granddaughter, Jessica, shared a particularly special bond with her — accompanying her to appointments and Friday luncheons with Pat’s MS friends, forming memories that will last a lifetime.

Pat also loved flowers and gardening, though she was allergic to many of them. She later discovered orchids, which became her true passion. With her green thumb, she cultivated a stunning collection that she loved tending to in her home.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Kim (Chuck) Wilson; son, Paul Swartz; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Nisbet, William “Butch” (Maynard) Nisbet, and Danny Sims; sister, Nancy Lathim; son, Kenneth “Kenny” Swartz; and granddaughter, Shannon Swartz.

Donations in Pat’s memory are suggested to Peace Hospice of Great Falls, Montana.

