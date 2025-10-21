Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Obituary: Kevin Jon McNees

November 29, 1964 — October 17, 2025
Kevin Jon McNees, aged 60, was born on November 29, 1964, to Robert and Irene McNees, in Great Falls, MT. He passed away on October 17, 2025, after a difficult battle with diabetes resulting in blindness.

He worked for many years as a custodian, especially with the Great Falls Public Schools. He enjoyed doing yard work, hunting, fishing, and camping.

He married Peggy Coles on July 7, 2001. They had children, Zoey/Zachary (Sierra) in 2003 and Amy Irene in 2005. He loved his cats, especially "Chicken, his seeing-eye cat".

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dirk. Kevin is survived by his wife; kids; brother, Brian (Bernadita); and many relatives and friends.

Service and Celebration of life will be held on October 24, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at The Scottish Rite in Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

