Obituary: Marjo LaRaie Hoppe

Marjo LaRaie Hoppe, aged 67, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025. She was born on December 14, 1957, in Townsend, Montana to Margo Dale and Leroy Reister.

Marjo is survived by her mother, Margo Dale of Towsend; her daughters, Danielle Lawson, Jeanette Freer; son, Nicholas Freer, all of Great Falls. Her 7 grandchildren Trentin VonGunten, Brooke VonGunten, Chasin VonGunten, Micheal G. Hoskinson, Payden Hoskinson, Josalyn King, and Taj; as well as aunts, uncle, cousins, a nephew, and many loved ones

Marjo’s service will be held at the Vinyard at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Marjo will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.