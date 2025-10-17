Obituary: Inger Johanne Djuphagen

Inger Johanne Djuphagen, 70, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

She was born on February 22, 1955, in Kristiansand, Norway to Henry and Astri Dybvik. She went to nursing school in Norway after graduating high school.

She became a CNA and started her nursing career in Norway before immigrating to the United States with her husband, Gunnar.

They eventually made Great Falls home where she worked at Missouri River Manor as a CNA before retiring.

Inger met the man who became her husband, Gunnar Michalsen, in Norway where they were married. Together they had two children, a daughter and son.

She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was a member of the Sons of Norway. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her spare time as well.

Inger is survived by her husband, Gunnar of Great Falls; daughter, Mariann Michalsen; son, Kjetil Djuphagen, both of Kristiansand, Norway; and two grandchildren, Natalie and Daniel Lunden Djuphagen. She was preceded in death by her parents.

