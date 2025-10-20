Obituary: James William Harwood

James William Harwood, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

A funeral liturgy will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at St. Ann’s Cathedral with burial of ashes to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

James was born in Great Falls on September 20, 1936, to Joseph and Jane (Tierney) Harwood. After high school, he joined the Marines and served with Dog Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division of the 7th Regiment. After being honorably discharged, he proudly continued to service his country with the Secret Service and US Marshals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jane Harwood; wife, Joan Harwood; grandfathers, Robert R. Harwood and John M. Tierney; and grandmothers, Little Antelope Woman “Mary” and Mary T. Holleran. He is survived by his companion and best friend, Rebecca Ray-Turner and sister, Mary Ann Lawson.

