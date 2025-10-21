Obituary: Tamara Lee McKnire

Tammy passed away at the age of 63 on Wednesday, October 15th, in her home. She passed away after a hard-fought battle with ALS.

Tammy was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, and grew up with her siblings and parents in Frannie, Wyoming. She graduated from Frannie Deaver High School in 1980 and Attended Northwest Community College from fall of 1990 until graduating in the spring of 1992. Tammy worked in the hospitality and customer service industries throughout her life.

Tammy married Lionel McKnire in Great Falls, Montana. They were married for over 30 years. Tammy enjoyed an extensive sourdough journey, a passion for reading, a love of riding bikes and motorcycles with her husband and getting out in nature as much as she could. She took immense pride in her children that grew up to have thriving careers and strong families of their own.

Tammy is survived by her husband Lionel McKnire, her son Michael Schwab and wife Mandi, her daughter Jessica Medina and husband Alberto, her grandchildren Xavier, Mateo and Mila, her siblings Lori VanLake and husband Bill, Shelly Koepp and husband Jim, Billy Fossen and wife Teresa. Tammy had numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Bonnie Fossen.

Tammy loved to spend time with her friends and family. She had a smile that spread joy and was always ready for an adventure. She spent 9 months of her battle with ALS in Las Vegas, Nevada with her children and working with the wonderful people of ALS of Nevada.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.