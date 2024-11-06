Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" Ray Linse

Gerald Ray Linse aka "Jerry" or "Linse" was born November 11, 1953 to Lyle Frederick Linse and Joanne Olivette Currie Linse. He was born in Lynwood, California but spent most of his life in Great Falls, Montana. He moved to help his parents run a mobile home business (Falls Mobile Homes).

Jerry passed away on Saturday October 5th, 2024 in the early hours at Benefis Hospital after a long battle with Emphysema. His longtime best friend, Steve Durkin, was with him through all of life’s ups and downs including his final days.

Jerry was married to Patty Skovron for a few years and then raised two small girls as a single dad. He was known as a master mechanic and had a range of careers including running sales and service at Falls Mobile Homes, owning his own mechanic shop (Jerry’s Boat and RV Repair Shop); running a car lot, and in his last years, he was a foreman at M&D Construction.

His hobbies included fast boats, camping, hunting, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and helping his friends out with his mechanical knowledge.

Jerry met his wife Paula Sheaffer Linse at a biker rally in Sturgis, South Dakota and they were married years later in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jerry is survived by his two daughters Amber and Taryn, his three grandchildren Lily, Colt, and Ryla, and his wife Paula.

