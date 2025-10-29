Obituary: Geraldine Ann "Tiny" Gladue

Geraldine Ann “Tiny” Gladue, 59, of Havre, MT passed away with her family by her side on October 27, 2025. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home, and no services have been planned at this time.

Tiny was born on August 17, 1966, in Butte to Jerry and Joanne Fitzwilliams; She was given her nickname by the doctor at her time of birth.

Tiny was raised in Butte and attended Butte Central High School. She went on to work as a waitress and cook at Pizza Hut in Butte and Chinook for countless years.

While in Chinook, she met the love of her life, Jim Inman. Tiny had a big heart and was always willing to give and help others. She loved children dearly and would provide joy to the children by attending birthday parties as a clown.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, brother Raymond and her love Jim Inman.

Tiny attended church regularly and held bible study in her home frequently. She will be remembered for her kindness and thoughtfulness towards others.

Tiny is survived by her sister Loretta (Bill) of Helena, MT; brother Richard (Jennifer) of Boise, ID; nephews Steven and Zachary (Brittney) of Helena, MT; along with a great nephew, niece and many cousins.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.