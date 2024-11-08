Obituary: Geraldine Marie (Ehlman) Uecker

Geraldine (Gerri, Geri, Gerry, Jeri) Uecker died of natural causes on November 6, 2024, at Highgate Assisted Senior Living Center in Great Falls. Gerry was born on November 13, 1932, in Anaconda, Montana and was the 7th of 7 children born to James and Mary Keenan Ehlman.

Gerry and all her siblings were moved to Twin Bridges to the State Orphans Home, she did not enjoy her sixteen years there but she did have food to eat and a roof over her head. When she turned sixteen her eldest sister, Alice and husband Paul, moved her to live with them in Anaconda. She was very happy to begin a more traditional childhood finally. She graduated from Anaconda High school in 1950.

After graduation, her sister Alice again sacrificed her own education in order for her little sister to attend Nursing School at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls. After graduating as a registered nurse, she was employed on the surgical floor at Columbus Hospital working primarily on the swing shift.

Gerry was married to Harold (Bud) Uecker on January 22, 1956 in Great Falls. This incredible marriage was the result of a blind date! They enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Their union created two sons, Jim and Drew.

Gerry worked at the Columbus Hospital for a little more than 18 years and retired from nursing when the family moved to Whitefish. Retirement lasted less than two months. Dr. Ron Miller was in need of a nurse at the Family Physicians Clinic and asked her to come to work part-time for him. Gerry continued her part-time work (40 plus hours a week) for twenty-eight years. She loved working there and knew almost anyone that lived in Whitefish during that time. Many families would never know it was her that left Christmas presents on front steps so little ones could open something on Christmas morning. She loved to give gifts to family, friends and strangers.

Gerry loved to pick huckleberries, have a good glass of wine, golf at West Glacier and Crystal Lake and fish on Whitefish Lake. She was very active with Winter Carnival and the carnival group that traveled to festivals across the United States. She hosted many of the Grand Marshals at her house during the Winter Carnival.

Mom always wanted a daughter and was blessed with two amazing daughters-in-law that she considered her own. She loved them dearly and loved to spend time with them, spoil them and always said that her two sons were incredibly lucky to have married such outstanding women. Both ladies were with mom when she passed.

Survivors include her son Drew (Ruth); daughter-in-law Mary and five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

