Obituary: Gertrude "Trudy" Helen Smith-Guy

Gertrude Helen Smith-Guy, 69, of Great Falls, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Benefis Hospital.

Trudy was born August 11, 1954, in Millville, New Jersey to George W. and Gertrude Alice (Zimmerman) Smith. She grew up there, attending local schools, and graduated from Millville Senior High School.

She met Gregory Guy in Great Falls, MT. They married on February 14, 1993, and shared 22 wonderful years together until his passing on June 8, 2015.

In Great Falls, Trudy worked for the Centene Corporation for approximately 12 years doing computer processing. It was a job she enjoyed and made many friends there.

