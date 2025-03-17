Obituary: Glen M. Nicolai

Glen M. Nicolai, a devoted friend, family member, and all-around wonderful man, passed on February 20, 2025, at the age of 80. Glen was born in Great Falls, Montana, and was the youngest son of Esther and Richard Nicolai.

He was raised on a wheat farm on the outskirts of Great Falls, Montana. After his dad's passing, and after graduating from high school, Glen took over the family farm and created a productive and profitable enterprise. When he and his mom sold the family farm, he graduated from the University of Montana at Missoula (he was a very proud Grizzly) with an accounting degree. His career spanned from Montana to Alaska and Oregon. As a CPA, he was the Alaska DOT state equipment fleet head accountant. He was the lead accountant on the Exxon Valdez cleanup, and a private tax accountant. One of his different accounting contracts was as the accountant in the movie starring Katherine Hepburn, “Olly, Olly. Oxen Free.”

His description of himself was "Not your typical Accountant" and wore those words proudly on many hats and his logo everywhere!! Glen was a man of many talents and very successful in them. He was not afraid to try new things and had a passion for learning and for passing on what he knew to everyone. In addition to his exceptional career in accounting, he dabbled in commercial fishing, ran for an Alaska State House Seat, and taught accounting classes at the University of Alaska. He built many "hotrods and street rods." He was a founding member of Midnight Sun Street Rods in Anchorage, Alaska, and a member of Street Memories in Roseburg, Oregon. Along the way, he built two houses, doing much of the work himself. He had two fur babies, Sheldon and Snookie, who he doted on and loved dearly.

His biggest passion in life was building hot rods, and he was happiest when he was wrenching with one of his buddies or in his garage. He built his first car in high school, a T-Bucket open top with a big engine, very wide tires, and no seat belts. His last was the car of his dreams, a 1947 Ford two door fully customized with all of the newer car conveniences. Glen was a man who lived to the fullest, deeply loved his life, and worked hard for everything he had. He made everyone he encountered feel valued and loved.

Glen loved children, and unfortunately, his daughter preceded him in death (Christine Nicolai). He mourned the passing of his daughter until the day of his death and smiled at the thought of reuniting with her in heaven. He had many "children" who he helped raise, mentor, and educate, from family friends, wives, and acquaintances in his life. Many who called him uncle, dad, grandpa, or “pops" are going to greatly miss him. Some of his last words were "I just loved the children. All of them."

He also will be missed by his brother-in-law, Ronnie Evenson, who took him to his first day of kindergarten and who married his favorite sister, Donna. Also, his best friend, like a brother, Mark Gilbert, supported him until the end of his life with love. Laura Nicolai, his niece, and Mike Evensen, his nephew, who him Loved dearly and were there for all the good and bad times of his life. Not to mention his many nieces and nephews who shared many a memory and story. He enjoyed the special times with everyone, laughing, telling stories, doing projects, and fishing together. Glen WILL be missed by many.

