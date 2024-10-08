Obituary: Glenn Allen Whitten

Glenn Allen Whitten was born on July 15, 1963, in Southern California and passed away peacefully on September 14, 2024, at the age of 61. Glenn was known for his humor, curiosity, and deep love for his family and friends. His bright spirit and joyful presence touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Glenn grew up in Southern California, where he developed a love for learning new things and indulging in his passions. He spent his career as a color timer in the film industry, combining his keen eye and love for film with a dedication that earned him the respect of his colleagues. Over the last five years, Glenn made Great Falls, MT his home, cherishing the time spent with his family.

Among his many interests were panning for gold, Texas Hold Em,’ and exploring different cryptocurrencies, always eager to experience something different. A dedicated Christian, Glenn’s faith was an important part of his life, grounding him in compassion and kindness.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Lockhart; his children, Spencer Lockhart and Chloe Whitten; his brother, Robert Whitten; his father, Clint Whitten, and stepmother, Diane Whitten; and four adoring grandchildren.

