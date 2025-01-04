Obituary: Glenn Osborne

Glenn Osborne, aged 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family on December 26, 2024, in his home in Great Falls, MT. Glenn was born on December 22,1936, in Great Falls, and led a life dedicated to his family and serving his community.

He will be remembered as a steadfast pillar of Great Falls and beyond, and a man of impeccable character, enduring humility, upstanding honor and loyalty, abundant kindness, and endless love. He touched many lives and was a guiding light for all those who were lucky enough to meet him.

Glenn had a decorated and storied career in law enforcement, spanning over thirty years as a deputy sheriff, undersheriff, and the final ten years as sheriff of Cascade County. During his tenure as sheriff, Glenn was instrumental in the development and advancement of a host of programs including founding the K-9 Academy, attending the FBI Academy, as well as serving on the Montana Criminal Justice Information Systems Task Force, Cascade County Crimestoppers, and the Montana Board of Crime Control.

He was also a veteran, having served eight years in the Air National Guard specializing in radiological defense, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his law and military service Glenn was a business owner, operating a local Great Falls employment agency before retiring to spend more time with his family. Both before and during retirement, Glenn participated in a variety of additional community activities. He was a devoted and active attendee of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, a long-time volunteer for Benefis Health System, a founding commissioner of the Montana Lottery Commission, and a multi-term member for the Board of Directors of the Cascade County Historical Society.

Over the years, Glenn was fortunate enough to have found two amazing women to love and share his life with and to raise a family. Upon the passing of his late wife, Barbara L. Osborne, Glenn married Elaine G. Miles. Glenn fully embraced, nurtured, and unconditionally loved his family. His years of raising children and doting on grandchildren were full and vibrant, filled with much love and laughter.

The only thing that ran deeper than Glenn’s sense of service was his sense of humor, renowned for his quick wit and practical jokes. He also traveled frequently with Elaine to visit family. Glenn enjoyed camping in Glacier National Park which was a family tradition for over 30 years, woodworking making toy chests and tables for his grandchildren, and reading. He is missed dearly and is in our hearts forever.

Glenn’s memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glenn’s name to the Cascade County Historical Society or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. If you have any stories, photos, scanned documents, etc. that you would like to share with Glenn’s family please send an email to glenn.osborne.memories@gmail.com.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Osborne; children, Dale (Kelly) Osborne, Lara Kline, Karen (Dan) Kohm, Jenny (Fred) Roehm; step-daughters, Michelle (Marty) Kessell and Sherri (Mike) Hert Schamp; sisters, Carole Lovinger and Ione (Ted) Osborne; ten adoring grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Marian (Dick) Shimer and Clara Piper; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.