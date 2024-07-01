Obituary: Gordon John Jolliffe

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and father, Gordon “Gordy” John Jolliffe on June 18, 2024 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Gordy was born in Havre on January 13, 1942 to Leo and Dorothy Jolliffe. Raised in Chinook, he was a member of Saint Gabriels Catholic Church and for a short time served as an Alter Boy. In 1959 he married “the prettiest girl in Chinook”, Sharon Dallum. Together they shared three daughters all of whom were raised in Great Falls. Later, Gordy married Ann Mary Casey with whom he enjoyed 50 years of marriage until her death in May of 2024.

Next to his three daughters and their individual accomplishments, Gordy was most proud of his 44-year career as a Firefighter. From a crash crew member with the Montana Air National Guard to commanding fire crews during forest fires, Gordy’s identity was that of a Firefighter, a vocation in which he was both honored and proud to engage. He relished in the opportunity to train new firefighters and with vision and inventiveness became the inspiration for the development of the 737 Special Aircraft Fire Trainer simulator currently used to train firefighters from across the nation at the Rocky Mountain Emergency Service Training Center in Helena.

Gordy loved the outdoors, specifically the “Bob”. He fondly recalled his weekly camping trips with Sharon and the girls at Many Pines Campground in Neihart, his frequent horseback trips into the backcountry with friends and the time he spent with Ann and their guests at his Benchmark cabin outside of Augusta. From repairing a door on a backcountry cabin to clearing a trail of fallen trees or simply delivering a container of salt to a work crew deep in the forest, Gordy was always up for the task. He cherished every minute of time spent in the backcountry with deeply-rooted friends like Tommy Davidson, John Ball and the countless friends and acquaintances with which he explored wild Montana.

Other activities in which Gordy participated included the Back Country Horseman, the Black Horse Shootists Club for cowboy action shooting, the Montana Museum of Railroad History with his nephew, Michael O’ Brien, the Montana PRCA Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals and various other civic organization such as the YMCA. He also played Santa Claus for hundreds of children in their homes on Christmas Eve.

He is survived by his daughters: Kim (Nolan) Jolliffe-Meeks of Morro Bay, California, Kathy (James) Martin of Helena, Kristi (Daniel) Jolliffe of Laguna Niguel, California and step-daughters Cheryl (Craig) Miller of Silverdale, Washington and Michelle Yassin of Great Falls. In addition, Gordy is survived by ex-son-in-law Bart Standly of Great Falls and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

