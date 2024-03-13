Watch Now
Obituary: Gregory Lee Hughes

March 10, 1964 - January 29, 2024
Family Photo
Greg Hughes, of Great Falls, Montana, age 59, died Monday, January 29, 2024, at Parkhill Manor of medical complications. He was born March 10, 1964, in Great Falls. The adopted son of Robert L. and Helen Hughes. He spent the majority of his life in Great Falls.

Greg is survived by his mother, Helen; sister, Yvonne (John); four nieces and nephews, Nicole (Ryan) Herken, John (Chelsea) Tripp, Alyson (Russell) Hill, and Robert Tripp; and eight great-nieces and nephews, Ashton, Zackary, Everly Herken, Emma, Lucas, Jacob Hill, Maisie, and Colin Tripp.

