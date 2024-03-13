Obituary: Gregory Lee Hughes

Greg Hughes, of Great Falls, Montana, age 59, died Monday, January 29, 2024, at Parkhill Manor of medical complications. He was born March 10, 1964, in Great Falls. The adopted son of Robert L. and Helen Hughes. He spent the majority of his life in Great Falls.

Greg is survived by his mother, Helen; sister, Yvonne (John); four nieces and nephews, Nicole (Ryan) Herken, John (Chelsea) Tripp, Alyson (Russell) Hill, and Robert Tripp; and eight great-nieces and nephews, Ashton, Zackary, Everly Herken, Emma, Lucas, Jacob Hill, Maisie, and Colin Tripp.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.