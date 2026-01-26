Obituary: Gregory Mark Newman

A tribute to Gregory Mark Newman, Born March 29 1952 in Great Falls Montana. A graduate of Great Falls High School to go on after receiving a tennis scholarship to Eastern Montana College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Education in 1974 then going on the earn his Master in Business Administration from the University of Montana (GO Griz).

Greg was a man of remarkable consistency. He lived in the same location most of his life, but he didn’t just occupy space there—he rebuilt it. He was a craftsman who took immense pride in building his own home, a place that became the foundation for a lifetime of memories.

Greg’s career was as varied as his interests. He spent years in construction and teaching, sharing his skills with others, before eventually retiring from the Department of Revenue as a property appraiser.

He often spoke of his time working for Clint Eastwood, whom he called the “best boss he ever had.” It’s no surprise then, that in Greg’s book, 007, Clint Eastwood or John Wayne never made a bad movies. His talents really came out in his retirement years where he became a professional at operating a tv remote.

Greg’s true passion was the roar of a stadium. A die-hard Griz fan, a loyal 49er, and a devotee of the Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants. Greg loved attending professional sports and managed to visit more than half of the Major League ballparks in the country. When he wasn’t in the stands, he was on the golf course or out skiing. In the summer his pride was of his tomato beds.

But perhaps we will remember Greg best at “Happy Hour.” That was his stage. He couldn’t help but to provide his own commentary and satire, always ready with a sharp observation and a laugh. He knew the value of a great meal—always insisting that dinner at Borries was “excellent.”

Greg is preceded in Life by his mother Joyce Thompson. He leaves behind his “babe” of 34 years, Pat McCraney, her daughter Jennifer (Collin) of Washington and 2 beautiful grandchildren Lily and Oliver, cousin Rita (Bruce) Giese of Washington and other Thompson-related cousins in Montana, Washington and Minnesota plus numerous good friends.

Greg and Pat spent happy times traveling, enjoy life and making each other laugh. So here is to an old cowboy who knew how to 2 step, have a good time and good beer. Greg is man with a giant personality, and it will never be the same without his crass jokes and laughter. So, cheers to the man and the myth, Greg Newman! See you at the next big one!”

Greg passed away January 20, 2026 with Pat by his side. At Greg’s request there will be no services held.

Donations can be made in memory of Greg to Special Olympics Montana 710 1st Ave N Great Falls, MT 59401 or a charitable organization of the donors choice.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.