Obituary: Trevor Ray Bourgeois

It is with deep shock and unimaginable sadness that we announce that Trevor Ray Bourgeois, aged 33, of Great Falls, Montana passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 16, 2026, in Spokane, Washington.

He was born on November 19, 1992, in Great Falls to Rayna Tigart Lacey and Todd Lacey, who later divorced. His early childhood was spent in Great Falls, MT, Thibodaux, LA, and Helena, MT. He had attended schools in all three locations throughout the years.

While in Louisiana, Rayna met and married Ronald Bourgeois II, and they became a family of three. They moved to Montana in 2000, and Ron adopted Trevor. Twins, brother Aidan and sister Elliana completed the family in 2004.

Trevor was an inquisitive and mischievous child. He loved to go fishing, and in his younger years he played Little League baseball and soccer. He also enjoyed playing video games and was a big fan and collector of Pokémon cards. As an adult, Trevor loved to collect iconic sports shoes, caps, and hoodies, especially Jordans. His laugh was infectious, and those who were close to him will remember that he had a quick wit and a rather wry sense of humor. This was usually accompanied by that slightly amused look that was so Trevor. He often entertained us with various impersonations, his favorite ones being of his grandfather.

His love of cooking led to skills that carried over into his adult life as an occupation, most recently as a Mongolian Grill expert at the 3D Club for over six years. Listening to music was important to him, as well as taking day trips whenever possible with the love of his life, Courtney – who he met in 2024, and they soon became inseparable. Trevor was actively working to turn his life around, and he was optimistic about the next chapter of his life, had many friends and was well loved.

He became a father in August 2017 when his son was born on the same day as the solar eclipse. Though Trevor was not actively involved in parenting him, he was present for many celebrations, holidays, and good times over the next 7 years.

He is survived by his young son, Ray; mother, Rayna Bourgeois of MT; father, Ronald Bourgeois II; brother, Aidan Bourgeois of Thibodaux, LA; sister, Elliana Bourgeois of Bozeman, MT; grandparents, Donald Tigart and Dora White of Great Falls, Ronnie and Jean Bourgeois of Thibodaux, LA; great-grandmother, Gwen Tigart of Great Falls; uncle, Ryan White of Conrad, MT; aunts, Jennifer White Wemple of Fort Benton, and Stacey Bourgeois Latka of Thibodaux, LA. He is also survived by Courtney Thom Olds, his love and best friend, and her two boys, Parker and Dekklyn. Additionally, there are numerous extended family members located in Great Falls and out of area.

Trevor was preceded in death by his uncle, Jason Tigart; grandfather, Steve White; great-grandfather, James Tigart; great-grandparents, James and Violet Cranmer, and several great aunts and uncles, as well as cousins.

Trevor had wanted to help as many people as he could. He had a generous heart, and in death he did what he was not able to continue in life. He was a bone and tissue donor, giving new hope to potentially dozens of lives. We will carry him in our hearts always, knowing that parts of him live on. He will be so deeply missed by all of us who knew and loved him.

Trevor’s Celebration of Life will be held on March 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a mental health foundation of your choice in Trevor's name, to help support others in need.

“Tomorrow is a new day – we’ll try again tomorrow...” ~Trevor

