Obituary: Gregory Robert Gonser

Gregory Robert Gonser, 46, passed away on February 27th, 2025, at his home in Great Falls, MT. Greg was born in Great Falls on April 24, 1978, to John and Linda Gonser. Greg was extremely bright and won many academic awards during his school years which culminated in his recognition as a National Merit Scholar and a full ride scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1996, where he was a four-year letterman on the tennis team. He also played the trumpet in the band.

He spent his summers boating and was an avid water skier. He hadn’t quite mastered surfing behind his sister’s boat yet but loved being out on the lake with family and friends. He grew up skiing at Showdown and traveled to various ski resorts around the US when he moved to the flat lands of Oklahoma.

He graduated with degrees in chemical engineering and pre-med in 2000. After graduating, he decided he didn’t want to do any more schooling and chose to go the chemical engineering route. He moved to Ponca City, OK and started his career with Conoco Phillips. We are grateful for that decision and the success he was able to achieve and life he lived prior to his illness.

Greg was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during his late twenties and struggled for the latter half of his too short life. He returned to Montana and attempted to find his footing. Though he fought hard, he never fully found the peace he sought. At times his life was difficult, but when Greg was well, he was a bright, articulate, humorous and kind soul. We find comfort in knowing that his battle has ended, and he can rest peacefully.

Greg enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and spent time in the Hawaiian Islands, Istanbul, Greece and Rome. During his visit to Rome, he was fortunate enough to come within a few feet of the Pope before he gave his sermon in the Vatican courtyard.

Greg was also an ardent fan of Oklahoma Sooner sports and the Minnesota Vikings. In recent years, he found enjoyment playing pickleball and could often be seen on the courts at Jaycee Park and the Peak.

Survivors include: John and Linda Gonser, parents; Lindsey and Jason Nichols, sister and brother in law; Kira and Lillian Nichols, his nieces; aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog Charlie.

In lieu of donations, we ask that you honor Greg’s memory by spending time with your loved ones and offering a kind word or gesture to those in need.

