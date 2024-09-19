Obituary: Gwendolyn Belle (Lee) Ferguson

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gwendolyn Belle (Lee) Ferguson, who left us peacefully on September 9, 2024, in Olympia, Washington. Gwendolyn was born on July 18, 1932, in Lewistown, Montana, and lived a life full of love, grace, and unyielding devotion to her family and faith.

Gwendolyn graduated from Simms High School in 1950 and later earned a legal secretary certificate in 1980. During her life, she displayed remarkable dedication to her roles as a homemaker and mother to her five beloved children: Gerald Scott Ferguson, Gregory John Ferguson, Debbie Kay Fischer, Jody Lee Ferguson, and Jill Marie Ferguson.

Her career path led her to various roles, including a secretary at Tillamook High School and Oxnard Seventh Day Adventist Church, and she also held a position at John Hancock Life Insurance in Auburn, Washington. Her commitment to the Seventh Day Adventist Church was unwavering; she not only held an office but also dedicated extensive volunteer work which reflected her deep faith and generous spirit.

Gwendolyn’s personality shone brilliantly through her kindness, humor, and unwavering loyalty. She had a zest for life that was evident in her love for music, traveling, and, most importantly, her cherished moments spent with family and friends. She had a great love for playing the piano, sewing, camping, hiking, and getting the chance to pet every dog that crossed her path.

