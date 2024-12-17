Obituary: Harold "Butch" Richard Sparrow

Butch was born in Great Falls, MT on December 28, 1948. He lived in Great Falls until his family moved to Lincoln, MT in 1965. He graduated from Helena High School in 1967.

In early 1968, he joined the Navy with his best friend, Jim McClure. The two remained friends for over 50 years. While in the Navy, Butch was stationed on the USS Ajax as an Electronic Mechanic. During his enlistment, Butch was deployed to Vietnam where he continued servicing inland communication stations.

In July of 1972, he married his beloved wife, Lynda, in Lincoln at his family home. Soon after, they moved to San Diego, CA where the USS Ajax was stationed. After 6 months, they moved to Alameda Air Station where they remained until Butch was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1976.

Later that year, Butch, Lynda and their young children, moved back to Great Falls. Butch worked at Falls Communications as a 2-way radio technician until 2002, when he retired due to health reasons.

Butch passed away due to natural causes on December 11, 2024. He will be laid to rest at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison, Helena, MT.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Sparrow, three children, Cynthia (Glen) Hamilton, Angela (Fred) Kitterman and Jeff (Ruthann) Sparrow, six grandchildren, (Bryce, Taylor, Jamie, Ryan, James & Madison), two great-grandchildren (Keaton and Nya), sisters, Toni (Dennis) Eckert, Judy (Dale) Malquist and his brother Gary (Jackie) Sparrow.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the City Bar.

