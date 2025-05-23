Obituary: Harvey Bernard Forrest, Jr.

In loving memory of Harvey Bernard Forrest Jr., who passed away in Peace Hospice on May 18, 2025, at 5:10 p.m. He was born on December 17,1958 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He left us way too soon at the age of 66 years old. Bernard was the first-born son of Evelyn and Harvey Bernard Forrest Sr.

At a young age, Bernard developed an interest in music and began playing the drums. He taught himself to play by ear and joined a band called Essentials. This band was comprised of all military kids including his sister, Debbie, who played bass guitar. Their band performed in different cities in Montana. Playing the drums was a lifetime love for Bernard.

After attending Great Falls High School, Bernard decided to join the Army. Later in life, he moved to Las Vegas to taste the limelight, but ultimately, he returned to his hometown of Great Falls.

Bernard’s second love was cooking as he became a chef and baker who worked in several restaurants throughout his career. He excelled in barbecuing, organizing, hosting pig roasts along with catering events for key community members. He also became a bartender/ manager of the Power Pole Bar in Power, Montana. Bernard was a people-oriented person who loved to socialize, loved to joke, and had excellent communication skills.

Bernard also worked for several different companies as a flagger which took him to various locations throughout Montana. Bernard also spent time working security at the Oil Refinery in Billings, Montana.

Regardless of his jobs, drumming remained his passion. He continued to play in various bands for different events. He was a hard worker and well loved by many. Bernard also enjoyed watching and betting on sports, along with a good beer. He loved shooting pool and playing darts. He was a constant participant in both leagues.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Morgan; his father, Harvey Bernard Forrest Sr; brothers, Dana Forrest and Cory (Kristin) Forrest; sisters, Terrie Lynn McCauley and Verle (Vince) Martin; his granddaughter, Emma Rose Morgan; along with a host of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Bernard was preceded in death by son, AJ Forrest; sister, Debbie Forrest; mother, Evelyn Forrest; and his niece, Amber Forrest.

Viewing is on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O’Connor Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 31, 2025, at O’Connor Funeral Home (2425 8th Ave N). A reception will follow the service in the A.T. Worship Temple's basement (3726 5th Ave. N). The celebration of life event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Beacon Icehouse Bar (1349 13th Ave SW).

