Obituary: Helen (Buen) Larson

Helen (Buen) Larson, aged 91, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2025. She was born on November 2, 1933, on the family farm near Veblen, South Dakota, to Nora and Henry Buen. Helen attended country school and graduated from Veblen High School in 1951.

In 1953, Helen married Kenneth Larson. They had two children, Kent and Susan. Kenneth worked in road construction, so the family lived in various locations including North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Minnesota, Wyoming, Washington, and Montana. They settled in Cascade, Montana when their children were in school.

Helen taught school in South Dakota for eight years and held various positions at Cascade School for 24 years. She resided in Cascade for 47 years before recently moving to the Hastings Family Ranch. Her husband, Kenneth, passed away in 2010.

Helen enjoyed playing cards with friends and games with her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Kent (Robin) of Billings, Montana; daughter, Sue (Ed) Hastings; grandson, Kory (Angie) Hastings; granddaughter, Brittany (Chris) Calvert; and great-grandchildren, Reece and Rhett Hastings, and Annibell and Kit Calvert. She is also survived by many other friends and relatives.

Memorials may be given to the Cascade Methodist Church or the Cascade Senior Center.

A Service will be held June 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at the Cascade United Methodist Church, 303 Central Avenue W., Cascade, MT 59421.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.