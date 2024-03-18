Obituary: Helen M. Beffort

Helen M. Beffort, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024. Helen was born on October 11, 1935, in Havre, Montana to Patrick and Lydia (Edwards) McGillis. Throughout her life she was a waitress, nurses aid, and most importantly a homemaker for her family.

She was a member of Graceway Baptist Church. She worked with her husband, Phil, ministering to many people. They ministered in Shirley Basin, Wyoming, Roundup, Montana, Wafford City, North Dakota, Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, and Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Browning, Montana to name a few. She loved sharing her faith through their ministry. When she wasn’t sharing her faith, she was enjoying family life with many camping trips, coloring time, and working with kids.

Helen is survived by her husband, Phil; daughters, Sharon Jamison, Rita Dix, Carol Styes, Kathy Jackson, Linda Beffort, and Debbie Carlson; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lydia; 7 sisters; 2 brothers; and daughter, Terri Marie Beffort.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.