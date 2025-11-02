Obituary: Henny Mari Villareal

Henny Mari Villareal was born on September 18, 1945, in Stavanger, Norway. At 5 years old, she traveled from Norway on the Queen Elizabeth with her grandmother, Marie (Mor) Salte to America.

They settled in Livingston, Montana with her parents Glen and Mary Jackson. She also has 3 sisters, Donna, Shirley, and Diane.

She graduated from Park High in 1963. She met and married Thomas Villareal on October 16, 1965. They started their family in Helena, MT. They had 4 children, Thomas, Rachel, Curtis, and Katrina. Rachel passed during childbirth.

She worked at Shodair Hospital in Helena. The family moved to Great Falls in 1975. There, she worked at the cable company and retired from working at Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading books, going to the thrift stores, doing arts and crafts, and being with family.

Henny is survived by her children, Thomas, Curtis, and Katrina; grandchildren, Zachary, Christian, Clarissa, Tony, and Jordan; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Donna and Shirley.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel; husband, Thomas; sister, Diane; parents, Glen and Mary Jackson; and grandmother, Marie Salte.

With special thanks to all extended family and friends…UFFDA!

